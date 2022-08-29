Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,854 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $20.16 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

