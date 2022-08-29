Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after buying an additional 307,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Forward Air by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Forward Air by 28.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,363,000 after buying an additional 195,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $102.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $96.86. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

