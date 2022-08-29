Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98.

