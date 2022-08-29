Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP opened at $43.01 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.50). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.