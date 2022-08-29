Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 11,052 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $433,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $110.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

