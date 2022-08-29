Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 16,444 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $137,142,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Copart by 759.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,085,000 after acquiring an additional 690,744 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 3.1 %

CPRT stock opened at $122.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.58. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

