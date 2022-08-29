Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,781 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after acquiring an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,047,000 after acquiring an additional 276,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $518,891,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $104.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.81. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

