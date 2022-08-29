Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in First Horizon by 116.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Horizon Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

