Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 5th. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

GSK opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

