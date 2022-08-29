Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,190,000 after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,875 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,368 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 25.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after acquiring an additional 511,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,707,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

NYSE:DAR opened at $77.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

