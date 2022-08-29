Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.06 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $272.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $297.30.

