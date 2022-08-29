Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,948 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKF stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $55.28.

