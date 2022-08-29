Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.29 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $105.86. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

