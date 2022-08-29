Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.42 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $228.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.84.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.