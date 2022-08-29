Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.60 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 922.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

XMLV stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75.

