Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $293,743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after buying an additional 380,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after buying an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $79,300,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after buying an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock worth $5,813,646. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $221.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.11 and a 200-day moving average of $225.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

