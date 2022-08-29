Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 80,445 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074,599 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 796,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 38.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 280,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 77,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 274,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $67,798.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,962.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

