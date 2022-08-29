Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after buying an additional 157,060 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 899.9% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 88.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Unilever Stock Down 2.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $56.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.4555 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

