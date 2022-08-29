Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,250 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

