Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.59 Million Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,877,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 153.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,730,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $162.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.