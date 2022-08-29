Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.03 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $236.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

