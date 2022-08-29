Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.05 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after buying an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Dover by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after buying an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,199,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $127.99 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.96. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

