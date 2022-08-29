Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.48 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,420,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,951,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $87.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $88.23.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.