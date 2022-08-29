Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 176.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $85.72 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

