Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $10.40 Million in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 245,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,175 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

EQAL opened at $42.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

