Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,092 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 4.7 %

MGM stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 624,530 shares of company stock worth $21,491,264 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

