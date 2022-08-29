Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 39,341 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $42.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.