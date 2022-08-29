Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 80,922 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,303,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $408,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% in the first quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.27 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.