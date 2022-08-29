Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 2.1 %

Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CADE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

