Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 195,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.58. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Fidus Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.