Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,850 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Roblox to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 683,726 shares of company stock worth $29,197,787. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

