Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 25,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.