Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,615,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $132,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $132,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,394 shares of company stock worth $4,772,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $98.25 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.