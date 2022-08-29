Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 169.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 133,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

