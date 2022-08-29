Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $165.26 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.