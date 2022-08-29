Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 223,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 115,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 759,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after buying an additional 216,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJM opened at $22.17 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.