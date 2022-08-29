Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,311 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HP by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,991,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,207,000 after buying an additional 426,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,306,582 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $86,889,000 after buying an additional 158,206 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

