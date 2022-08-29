Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 20,109 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,243,000. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,743,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $23,680,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $10,576,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mplx by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.55. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

