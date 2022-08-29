Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,333 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $109.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,107. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

