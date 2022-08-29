Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,667 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $349.90 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $695.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.54 and a 200-day moving average of $428.79.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

