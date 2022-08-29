Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Position Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $127.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.35. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

