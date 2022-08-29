Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.7 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $194.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.47. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

