Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $16,895,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

Shares of RY stock opened at $95.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.29%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

