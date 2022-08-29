Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $10,533,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,303,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.