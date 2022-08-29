Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stake Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHAK. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

