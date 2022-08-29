SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 352,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,267,000 after purchasing an additional 460,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SITC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

