SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162,122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $15,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $129.64 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.77 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

