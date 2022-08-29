Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 4,800 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 436.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Upstart were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 84.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 632,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 289,854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 194.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock worth $646,123. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.13. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $401.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

