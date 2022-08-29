Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,301 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invitae were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,627,000 after purchasing an additional 981,413 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in Invitae by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 66,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Invitae

In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $147,352. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Invitae stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. Benchmark cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

