Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $232,000 Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CAE were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CAE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CAE by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CAE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,246,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CAE by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 141,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.28.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.